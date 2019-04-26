Green Bay Packers select Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary with No. 12 pick in NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Green Bay Packers selected former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Gary was an All-Big Ten selection at Michigan while racking up 137 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in three seasons.

The No. 1 overall prospect in the 2016 recruiting class, Gary was an impact player as a true freshman at Michigan and helped anchor an elite defensive line. He battled injuries throughout his junior season but still managed to make 44 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.

Gary had a tumultuous predraft process, dominating the NFL Combine but reportedly dealing with a shoulder injury. The lingering issue that bothered him during his time at Michigan apparently made some teams wary of the star lineman as an early first-round pick.

Defensive lineman Rashan Gary, of Michigan, checks his time after running the 40-yard dash during day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Gary was a model student at Michigan, never having trouble off the field or in the classroom. After declaring for the NFL draft, Gary started his own sports agency, Rashan Gary Sports, specializing in athlete and brand representation.

Even though Gary was a great player for Michigan, many people were disappointed by the production compared to the prospect pedigree. Gary never led the team in sacks or tackles, but he was clearly the most talented player on the field at times in his career.

Gary might not have reached his full potential yet, but he has major upside and could end up being one of the best players from this draft class.

