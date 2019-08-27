Go Blue! Here is Michigan Football's 2019 schedule

ANN ARBOR - Just like that, summer flew by and on Saturday the Wolverines will be charging the field at the Big House during their first game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.
Coach Jim Harbaugh has snagged several nationally-ranked players, making Michigan the No. 1 Big Ten recruiting class. The team also underwent coaching changes since last season and some of its top players moved onto the NFL. Many are hoping the talent -- of both players and new coaches -- can make up for the shifts in personnel.
Here is the full season schedule:
Aug. 31
vs. Middle Tennessee State
Home game
7:30 p.m.
TV: BTN
Sept. 7
vs. Army
Home game (Military Appreciation Game)
Noon
TV: FOX
Sept. 21
vs. Wisconsin
Away game: Madison, Wisconsin
11 a.m. CT
TV: FOX
Sept. 28
vs. Rutgers
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Oct. 5
vs. Iowa
Home game
Noon
TV: TBA
Oct. 12
vs. Illinois
Away game: Champaign, Illinois
Time TBA
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Oct. 19
vs. Penn State
Away game: State College, Pennsylvania
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Oct. 26
vs. Notre Dame
Home game
Time TBA
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Nov. 2
vs. Maryland
Away game: College Park, Maryland
Noon
TV: TBA
Nov. 16
vs. Michigan State
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Nov. 23
vs. Indiana
Away game: Bloomington, Indiana
Time TBA
TV: TBA
Nov. 30
vs. Ohio State
Home game
Noon
TV: FOX
Dec. 7
Big Ten Championship Game
Indianapolis, Indiana
8 p.m.
TV: FOX
For more information and for game updates, click here.
✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.