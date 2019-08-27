Sports

Go Blue! Here is Michigan Football's 2019 schedule

First home game of season on Saturday

By Meredith Bruckner - Community News Producer

Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half tackle with Devin Bush #10 while playing the Maryland Terrapins on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 42-12. (Photo by Gregory…

ANN ARBOR - Just like that, summer flew by and on Saturday the Wolverines will be charging the field at the Big House during their first game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has snagged several nationally-ranked players, making Michigan the No. 1 Big Ten recruiting class. The team also underwent coaching changes since last season and some of its top players moved onto the NFL. Many are hoping the talent -- of both players and new coaches -- can make up for the shifts in personnel.

Here is the full season schedule:

Aug. 31
vs. Middle Tennessee State
Home game
7:30 p.m.
TV: BTN

Sept. 7
vs. Army
Home game (Military Appreciation Game)
Noon
TV: FOX

Sept. 21
vs. Wisconsin
Away game: Madison, Wisconsin
11 a.m. CT
TV: FOX

Sept. 28
vs. Rutgers
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA

Oct. 5
vs. Iowa
Home game
Noon
TV: TBA

Oct. 12
vs. Illinois
Away game: Champaign, Illinois
Time TBA
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Oct. 19
vs. Penn State
Away game: State College, Pennsylvania
Time TBA
TV: TBA

Oct. 26
vs. Notre Dame
Home game
Time TBA
TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Nov. 2
vs. Maryland
Away game: College Park, Maryland
Noon
TV: TBA

Nov. 16
vs. Michigan State
Home game
Time TBA
TV: TBA

Nov. 23
vs. Indiana
Away game: Bloomington, Indiana
Time TBA
TV: TBA

Nov. 30
vs. Ohio State
Home game
Noon
TV: FOX

Dec. 7
Big Ten Championship Game
Indianapolis, Indiana
8 p.m.
TV: FOX

For more information and for game updates, click here.

