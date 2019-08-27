Go Blue! Here is Michigan Football's 2019 schedule

Khaleke Hudson #7 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates a first half tackle with Devin Bush #10 while playing the Maryland Terrapins on October 6, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 42-12. (Photo by Gregory…

ANN ARBOR - Just like that, summer flew by and on Saturday the Wolverines will be charging the field at the Big House during their first game of the season against Middle Tennessee State.

Coach Jim Harbaugh has snagged several nationally-ranked players, making Michigan the No. 1 Big Ten recruiting class. The team also underwent coaching changes since last season and some of its top players moved onto the NFL. Many are hoping the talent -- of both players and new coaches -- can make up for the shifts in personnel.

Here is the full season schedule:

Aug. 31

vs. Middle Tennessee State

Home game

7:30 p.m.

TV: BTN

Sept. 7

vs. Army

Home game (Military Appreciation Game)

Noon

TV: FOX

Sept. 21

vs. Wisconsin

Away game: Madison, Wisconsin

11 a.m. CT

TV: FOX

Sept. 28

vs. Rutgers

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Oct. 5

vs. Iowa

Home game

Noon

TV: TBA

Oct. 12

vs. Illinois

Away game: Champaign, Illinois

Time TBA

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Oct. 19

vs. Penn State

Away game: State College, Pennsylvania

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Oct. 26

vs. Notre Dame

Home game

Time TBA

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Nov. 2

vs. Maryland

Away game: College Park, Maryland

Noon

TV: TBA

Nov. 16

vs. Michigan State

Home game

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Nov. 23

vs. Indiana

Away game: Bloomington, Indiana

Time TBA

TV: TBA

Nov. 30

vs. Ohio State

Home game

Noon

TV: FOX

Dec. 7

Big Ten Championship Game

Indianapolis, Indiana

8 p.m.

TV: FOX

For more information and for game updates, click here.

✉ Like what you're reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

All About Ann Arbor is powered by ClickOnDetroit/WDIV.