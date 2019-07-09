High-flying Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour coming to Ford Lake Saturday

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Get ready for some fast-paced, trick-packed professional wakeboarding and wakesurfing this weekend.

The Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour is coming to Ford Lake Park on Saturday. The action begins at 9:30 a.m. with finals slated for 2:15 p.m.

With the season just having passed its halfway point, the Ford Lake inaugural event is a key challenge in the chase for the 2019 title.

Team Supra rider and Australian native Nic Rapa leads the Wakeboard Tour standings. He won the season opener in May in Texas. He holds a 15 point lead over fellow Aussie Cory Teunissen, who took first place last month in Utah.



Team Supra rider and Orlando, Florida, native Sean Silveira is coming to Michigan with two consecutive wins in the Wakesurf class. He currently holds a 20 point lead over fellow Supra teammate Parker Payne.

The event will be livestreamed from Ford Lake Park on Wakeboarding Magazine's Facebook page for fans around the world. Catch that video feed from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets:

Online - $5 for adults; $3 for children ages 6-12

At the gate - $10 for adults; $5 for children

Children ages 5 and under are free

Military service members (with ID) and up to three guests are free

Purchase tickets online.



For more information on the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour, visit supraboatspwt.com.

