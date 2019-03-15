Iowa vs. Michigan in Big Ten Tournament: Live score updates

CHICAGO - Iowa will try to upset the No. 3 seeded Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday night in Chicago.

Game info:

Tipoff time: 9:30 EST

TV info: Big Ten Network

Streaming: Fox Sports Go

Follow live Iowa vs. Michigan score updates below:

Michigan faces Iowa in Big Ten quarters

Iowa (22-10, 11-10) vs. No. 3 seed Michigan (26-5, 15-5)

Big Ten Tourney Quarterfinals, United Center, Chicago; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Ten semifinals is up for grabs as Iowa and Michigan prepare to meet. The only regular season meeting came on Feb. 1, when the Hawkeyes shot 45.6 percent from the field while limiting Michigan’s shooters to just 32.3 percent on their way to a 74-59 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Michigan’s Ignas Brazdeikis has averaged 15 points and 5.3 rebounds while Zavier Simpson has put up 9.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists. For the Hawkeyes, Tyler Cook has averaged 14.9 points and eight rebounds while Luka Garza has put up 12.8 points and 4.4 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Simpson has accounted for 45 percent of all Michigan field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 19 field goals and 39 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Iowa is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 22-5 when scoring at least 68.

WINNING WHEN: Michigan is a perfect 21-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.1 percent or less. The Wolverines are 5-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa has attempted 24.5 free throws per game this season, the 12th-highest rate in the country. Michigan has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 16.1 foul shots per game (ranked 261st, nationally).

