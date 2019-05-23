Jalen Rose is clearly very excited about the Fab Five now that Michigan hired Juwan Howard

Michigan basketball players, and members of the Fab Five, Juwan Howard, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber look on during a game against the Indiana Hoosiers on March 8, 1992. (Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan fan base is very excited about the hiring of Juwan Howard as the new head basketball coach.

Not only was Howard a great player and a member of the Fab Five in college, he also spent 25 years playing and coaching in the NBA, so he clearly knows the game. Will he be a successful college coach? That's certainly up in the air. But fans are excited, nonetheless.

Nobody is more excited than Jalen Rose, though.

For weeks, Rose has been advocating for Howard to be hired at Michigan. They spent two seasons together in Ann Arbor and have remained close throughout their time around the NBA as players, coaches and analysts.

Now that Michigan has made the hire official, Rose can't contain his excitement about what it means for the future of the Fab Five.

"Any time you grow up from public consumption, like we've done, people have gotten a chance to see us at our highest of heights and our lowest of lows, and they've seen some discord," Rose said on ESPN's "Get Up." "I've just got to acknowledge this on national television: Those days are over -- not seeing eye-to-eye. There will not be any disrespect to the program. There will not be any side shows. There will not be any friction amongst the Fab Five."

Rose and former teammate Chris Webber have had a longstanding disagreement over the fallout of Fab Five members accepting money during their playing days at Michigan.

While Rose has been more vocally supportive of Michigan in recent years, Webber has always had the most contentious relationship with the university.

Jim Harbaugh worked to chip away at that friction last football season, when he brought Webber to the Big House as an honorary captain for a football game.

Former Michigan basketball player Chris Webber waves to the crowd as the honorary game captain before the start of the football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium on Nov. 3, 2018, in Ann Arbor. (Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Rose said the Howard hiring will eliminate any issues between him and Webber.

"We're about to all come together like Voltron and make sure we do what we've got to do to put us back on top of the map," Rose said.

"You're telling me that the hiring of Juwan Howard is going to bring you and C-Webb together?" asked Adam Schefter, an ESPN NFL insider and Michigan graduate.

"Yes, absolutely," Rose said. "No doubt about it."

Rose also spoke with host Mike Greenberg on "Get Up."

"It squashes any drama or any beef because we're not going to bring that to Ann Arbor's campus with Juwan Howard as our head coach," Rose said. "The one thing that we both know is his success turning around the University of Michigan is first and foremost about him and about the players that he's going to influence. Then it's about us being there to support him, not being drama, not being splintered, not giving any indication of dysfunction. We're going to move as a family, and we're going to do what we can to build on what John Beilein has helped establish in Ann Arbor."

