LeBron James, Dwayne Wade endorse Juwan Howard as new Michigan basketball coach

Juwan Howard of the Miami Heat celebrates with LeBron James late in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game Five of the 2012 NBA Finals on June 21, 2012, at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. (Ronald…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - One of the top candidates to become the next Michigan basketball coach has received endorsements from two of the most famous players in the NBA.

Dwayne Wade and LeBron James took to Twitter late Wednesday night to share their opinions of Juwan Howard's reported candidacy for the head job in Ann Arbor.

"My guy deserves this opportunity," Wade tweeted, in part. "This will only be right."

Talk to me nice. Say it is so!!!? My guy deserves this opportunity. This will only be right https://t.co/TWWH4UuiTZ — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 22, 2019

"Man, what? Absolutely the right choice and I hope it becomes a done deal ASAP," James tweeted. "One of my favorite people I've ever met at the age of 16 and been around since then."

Man WHAT!!!!?? Absolutely the right choice and i hope it becomes a done deal ASAP!! One of my favorite people I’ve ever met at the age of 16 and been around since then. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/hdmF60odnm — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 22, 2019

Howard, who played three seasons at Michigan from 1991-1994 and was a member of the Fab Five, has been listed among the leading candidates throughout the coaching search. Michigan was sent scrambling for a new coach when John Beilein unexpectedly left to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Former Fab Five members Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Jalen Rose cheer for Michigan basketball against the Louisville Cardinals during the 2013 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship at the Georgia Dome on April 8, 2013, in Atlanta. (Andy…

Wade and James added to the long list of Howard endorsements, which includes former Fab Five members Chris Webber, Jalen Rose and Jimmy King.

.@realchriswebber pounded the table for former #FabFive teammate Juwan Howard to be the next @umichbball head coach...and hinted what his hire might bring: pic.twitter.com/ct0kR32Oqs — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 21, 2019

.@JalenRose brings the receipts when listing reasons why Juwan Howard should be the next Michigan coach. pic.twitter.com/sWdzbpOlXI — Jalen & Jacoby (@JalenandJacoby) May 16, 2019

Howard was on the Miami Heat teams, led by James and Wade, that won NBA championships in 2012 and 2013.

Michigan has not made an official announcement, but another potential outside candidate, Ed Cooley, signed an extension Tuesday to stay at Providence. Howard is said to be competing with Michigan assistants Luke Yaklich and Saddi Washington for the job.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.