Michigan appears to have 3rd-hardest schedule among College Football Playoff contenders

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on against the Florida Gators in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There are only two more weekends this summer without college football, and with the first preseason poll coming out late last week, speculation about the upcoming season is in full swing.

Michigan football is ranked No. 7 in this year's preseason Coaches Poll. Like in many recent seasons, the top 25 is dominated by the Big Ten, which has seven ranked teams, and the SEC, which has six.

The Pac-12 has five ranked teams, the Big 12 has three and the ACC has two. Notre Dame and UCF are the only non-Power Five teams in the top 25.

It's no surprise that many of the toughest schedules in the country belong to teams in the Big Ten and SEC.

But which schedules are the hardest?

While any team in the top 25 and beyond technically has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, there are really only a handful of teams from each Power Five conference that could reach the final four.

Clemson and Alabama will likely take two of the playoff spots. The Tigers have made it each of the last four seasons, and Alabama is a perfect 5-for-5 since the CFP was introduced.

That leaves two spots for the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big Ten and others to fight over.

If we assume the other two playoff teams will come from the preseason top 25, here are the toughest schedules among playoff contenders.

Five or six games vs. ranked teams

Here are the top 25 teams that have at least five games against preseason ranked opponents, listed in alphabetical order.

NOTE: The games are listed from highest-ranked opponent to lowest-ranked top 25 opponent, not in order of date.

Auburn

vs. No. 2 Alabama

vs. No. 3 Georgia

@ No. 6 LSU

@ No. 8 Florida

@ No. 11 Texas A&M

vs. No. 13 Oregon

Iowa

@ No. 7 Michigan

vs. No. 14 Penn State

@ No. 17 Wisconsin

@ No. 24 Iowa State

@ No. 25 Northwestern

LSU

@ No. 2 Alabama

vs. No. 8 Florida

@ No. 10 Texas

vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

vs. No. 16 Auburn

Michigan

vs. No. 5 Ohio State

vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

@ No. 14 Penn State

@ No. 17 Wisconsin

vs. No. 19 Iowa

vs. No. 20 Michigan State

Michigan State

@ No. 5 Ohio State

@ No. 7 Michigan

vs. No. 14 Penn State

@ No. 17 Wisconsin

@ No. 25 Northwestern

Northwestern

vs. No. 5 Ohio State

@ No. 17 Wisconsin

vs. No. 19 Iowa

vs. No. 20 Michigan State

@ No. 23 Stanford

Ohio State

@ No. 7 Michigan

vs. No. 14 Penn State

vs. No. 17 Wisconsin

vs. No. 20 Michigan State

@ No. 25 Northwestern

Stanford

vs. No. 9 Notre Dame

vs. No. 12 Washington

vs. No. 13 Oregon

@ No. 17 UCF

@ No. 21 Washington State

vs. No. 25 Northwestern

Texas A&M

@ No. 1 Clemson

vs. No. 2 Alabama

@ No. 3 Georgia

@ No. 6 LSU

vs. No. 16 Auburn

Wisconsin

@ No. 5 Ohio State

vs. No. 7 Michigan

vs. No. 19 Iowa

vs. No. 20 Michigan State

vs. No. 25 Northwestern

Six of the toughest schedules belong to Big Ten teams and three belong to SEC teams. The one outlier is Stanford.

Even though Texas A&M has five games against ranked teams as opposed to six, the Aggies clearly have the most difficult schedule in the country. They have to play the top three teams in the rankings and the No. 6 team. Also, three of those four games are on the road.

No potential CFP contender has a tougher road than Texas A&M.

The second-hardest schedule belongs to Auburn, which has to play two of the top three teams in the rankings as well as three road games against top 11 teams.

In all, the Tigers have six games against top 13 teams, with half of them coming on the road.

Michigan's schedule

The Wolverines appear to have the third-most difficult schedule of the bunch. They're one of only three teams with six games against preseason top 25 teams, along with Auburn and Stanford.

While both Michigan and Stanford play four of the six games at home, Michigan has the more difficult overall road games against No. 14 and No. 17, as well as the highest-ranked game against No. 5 Ohio State.

Three teams that could make a case for the third-toughest schedule are LSU, Michigan State and Iowa. All three have five games against ranked teams.

Michigan State and Iowa can make an argument based on four of their five ranked games coming on the road. LSU is playing four teams ranked in the top 11 as well as the toughest overall game -- on the road against No. 2 Alabama.

But ultimately, playing an extra game against a ranked team, with all six coming against opponents ranked in the top 20, gives Michigan's schedule a slight edge.

Rest of top 25's schedules

Here are the ranked opponents for the rest of the preseason top 25 teams, in order of Coaches Poll ranking.

1. Clemson

vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

@ No. 22 Syracuse

2. Alabama

vs. No. 6 LSU

@ No. 11 Texas A&M

@ No. 16 Auburn

3. Georgia

vs. No. 8 Florida

@ No. 9 Notre Dame

vs. No. 11 Texas A&M

@ No. 16 Auburn

4. Oklahoma

vs. No. 10 Texas

vs. No. 24 Iowa State

8. Florida

vs. No. 3 Georgia

@ No. 6 LSU

vs. No. 16 Auburn

9. Notre Dame

@ No. 3 Georgia

@ No. 7 Michigan

vs. No. 23 Stanford

10. Texas

vs. No. 4 Oklahoma

vs. No. 6 LSU

@ No. 24 Iowa State

12. Washington

vs. No. 13 Oregon

vs. No. 15 Utah

vs. No. 21 Washington State

@ No. 23 Stanford

13. Oregon

@ No. 12 Washington

vs. No. 16 Auburn

vs. No. 21 Washington State

@ No. 23 Stanford

14. Penn State

@ No. 5 Ohio State

vs. No. 7 Michigan

@ No. 19 Iowa

@ No. 20 Michigan State

15. Utah

@ No. 12 Washington

vs. No. 21 Washington State

17. UCF

vs. No. 23 Stanford

21. Washington State

@ No. 12 Washington

@ No. 13 Oregon

@ No. 15 Utah

vs. No. 23 Stanford

22. Syracuse

vs. No. 1 Clemson

24. Iowa State

@ No. 4 Oklahoma

vs. No. 10 Texas

vs. No. 19 Iowa

