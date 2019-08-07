Michigan appears to have 3rd-hardest schedule among College Football Playoff contenders

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - There are only two more weekends this summer without college football, and with the first preseason poll coming out late last week, speculation about the upcoming season is in full swing.
Michigan football is ranked No. 7 in this year's preseason Coaches Poll. Like in many recent seasons, the top 25 is dominated by the Big Ten, which has seven ranked teams, and the SEC, which has six.
The Pac-12 has five ranked teams, the Big 12 has three and the ACC has two. Notre Dame and UCF are the only non-Power Five teams in the top 25.
It's no surprise that many of the toughest schedules in the country belong to teams in the Big Ten and SEC.
But which schedules are the hardest?
While any team in the top 25 and beyond technically has a chance to make the College Football Playoff, there are really only a handful of teams from each Power Five conference that could reach the final four.
Clemson and Alabama will likely take two of the playoff spots. The Tigers have made it each of the last four seasons, and Alabama is a perfect 5-for-5 since the CFP was introduced.
That leaves two spots for the Big Ten, Pac-12, Big Ten and others to fight over.
If we assume the other two playoff teams will come from the preseason top 25, here are the toughest schedules among playoff contenders.
Five or six games vs. ranked teams
Here are the top 25 teams that have at least five games against preseason ranked opponents, listed in alphabetical order.
NOTE: The games are listed from highest-ranked opponent to lowest-ranked top 25 opponent, not in order of date.
Auburn
- vs. No. 2 Alabama
- vs. No. 3 Georgia
- @ No. 6 LSU
- @ No. 8 Florida
- @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- vs. No. 13 Oregon
Iowa
- @ No. 7 Michigan
- vs. No. 14 Penn State
- @ No. 17 Wisconsin
- @ No. 24 Iowa State
- @ No. 25 Northwestern
LSU
- @ No. 2 Alabama
- vs. No. 8 Florida
- @ No. 10 Texas
- vs. No. 11 Texas A&M
- vs. No. 16 Auburn
Michigan
- vs. No. 5 Ohio State
- vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
- @ No. 14 Penn State
- @ No. 17 Wisconsin
- vs. No. 19 Iowa
- vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Michigan State
- @ No. 5 Ohio State
- @ No. 7 Michigan
- vs. No. 14 Penn State
- @ No. 17 Wisconsin
- @ No. 25 Northwestern
Northwestern
- vs. No. 5 Ohio State
- @ No. 17 Wisconsin
- vs. No. 19 Iowa
- vs. No. 20 Michigan State
- @ No. 23 Stanford
Ohio State
- @ No. 7 Michigan
- vs. No. 14 Penn State
- vs. No. 17 Wisconsin
- vs. No. 20 Michigan State
- @ No. 25 Northwestern
Stanford
- vs. No. 9 Notre Dame
- vs. No. 12 Washington
- vs. No. 13 Oregon
- @ No. 17 UCF
- @ No. 21 Washington State
- vs. No. 25 Northwestern
Texas A&M
- @ No. 1 Clemson
- vs. No. 2 Alabama
- @ No. 3 Georgia
- @ No. 6 LSU
- vs. No. 16 Auburn
Wisconsin
- @ No. 5 Ohio State
- vs. No. 7 Michigan
- vs. No. 19 Iowa
- vs. No. 20 Michigan State
- vs. No. 25 Northwestern
Six of the toughest schedules belong to Big Ten teams and three belong to SEC teams. The one outlier is Stanford.
Even though Texas A&M has five games against ranked teams as opposed to six, the Aggies clearly have the most difficult schedule in the country. They have to play the top three teams in the rankings and the No. 6 team. Also, three of those four games are on the road.
No potential CFP contender has a tougher road than Texas A&M.
The second-hardest schedule belongs to Auburn, which has to play two of the top three teams in the rankings as well as three road games against top 11 teams.
In all, the Tigers have six games against top 13 teams, with half of them coming on the road.
Michigan's schedule
The Wolverines appear to have the third-most difficult schedule of the bunch. They're one of only three teams with six games against preseason top 25 teams, along with Auburn and Stanford.
While both Michigan and Stanford play four of the six games at home, Michigan has the more difficult overall road games against No. 14 and No. 17, as well as the highest-ranked game against No. 5 Ohio State.
Three teams that could make a case for the third-toughest schedule are LSU, Michigan State and Iowa. All three have five games against ranked teams.
Michigan State and Iowa can make an argument based on four of their five ranked games coming on the road. LSU is playing four teams ranked in the top 11 as well as the toughest overall game -- on the road against No. 2 Alabama.
But ultimately, playing an extra game against a ranked team, with all six coming against opponents ranked in the top 20, gives Michigan's schedule a slight edge.
Rest of top 25's schedules
Here are the ranked opponents for the rest of the preseason top 25 teams, in order of Coaches Poll ranking.
1. Clemson
- vs. No. 11 Texas A&M
- @ No. 22 Syracuse
2. Alabama
- vs. No. 6 LSU
- @ No. 11 Texas A&M
- @ No. 16 Auburn
3. Georgia
- vs. No. 8 Florida
- @ No. 9 Notre Dame
- vs. No. 11 Texas A&M
- @ No. 16 Auburn
4. Oklahoma
- vs. No. 10 Texas
- vs. No. 24 Iowa State
8. Florida
- vs. No. 3 Georgia
- @ No. 6 LSU
- vs. No. 16 Auburn
9. Notre Dame
- @ No. 3 Georgia
- @ No. 7 Michigan
- vs. No. 23 Stanford
10. Texas
- vs. No. 4 Oklahoma
- vs. No. 6 LSU
- @ No. 24 Iowa State
12. Washington
- vs. No. 13 Oregon
- vs. No. 15 Utah
- vs. No. 21 Washington State
- @ No. 23 Stanford
13. Oregon
- @ No. 12 Washington
- vs. No. 16 Auburn
- vs. No. 21 Washington State
- @ No. 23 Stanford
14. Penn State
- @ No. 5 Ohio State
- vs. No. 7 Michigan
- @ No. 19 Iowa
- @ No. 20 Michigan State
15. Utah
- @ No. 12 Washington
- vs. No. 21 Washington State
17. UCF
- vs. No. 23 Stanford
21. Washington State
- @ No. 12 Washington
- @ No. 13 Oregon
- @ No. 15 Utah
- vs. No. 23 Stanford
22. Syracuse
- vs. No. 1 Clemson
24. Iowa State
- @ No. 4 Oklahoma
- vs. No. 10 Texas
- vs. No. 19 Iowa
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.