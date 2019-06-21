Michigan baseball will try to advance to national championship series today

Karl Kauffmann of the Michigan Wolverines pitches in the ninth inning of game one of the NCAA Super Regional against the UCLA Bruins at Jackie Robinson Stadium on June 7, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan baseball team will return to the diamond Friday with a chance to advance to the College World Series championship.

Texas Tech battled its way through the loser's bracket to earn a rematch with Michigan, which knocked off the Red Raiders last weekend in the first CWS game.

Michigan, one of the last four teams to make the NCAA Tournament, needs just one win to advance to the championship series. Texas Tech, the No. 8 overall seed, needs to beat Michigan both Friday and Saturday to stay alive.

GAME DETAILS: First pitch is at 2 p.m. Friday on ESPN.

The Wolverines have been the best story in college baseball this month, fighting through a regional hosted by defending national champion Oregon State before bouncing the No. 1 team in the country, UCLA, on its home field in the super regional.

Michigan carried that momentum to Omaha, where it beat Texas Tech 5-3 on Saturday and followed up with a 2-0 victory over Florida State on Monday.

Texas Tech eliminated No. 5 Arkansas and Florida State this week to earn a rematch against the Wolverines.

Karl Kauffmann will get the start for Michigan after a strong outing against Texas Tech last weekend. He held the Red Raiders to three runs on eight hits while striking out three in seven innings.

Micah Dallas will once again be his opponent. Michigan handed Dallas his first loss of the season Saturday, scoring four runs and knocking him out after three innings.

If Michigan advances to the championship series, it will either match up against No. 2 Vanderbilt or No. 7 Louisville. The Cardinals would have to beat the Commodores twice this weekend to advance.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.