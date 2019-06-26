Michigan baseball without leadoff hitter Jordan Nwogu for final national championship game

Jordan Nwogu #42 of the Michigan Wolverines is helped off the field after injuring his leg against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 25, 2019, in Omaha,…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan baseball will be without star leadoff hitter Jordan Nwogu for the final game against No. 2 Vanderbilt in the national championship series.

Nwogu has been excellent at the top of the lineup this season, batting .321 overall with 12 home runs, 14 doubles and four triples. He was 16 for 18 in stolen base attempts and drew 44 walks compared to 51 strikeouts.

The sophomore designated hitter came up hobbling in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday while trying to run out a ground ball.

He was removed from the game and walked off the field with the help of a trainer and head coach Erik Bakich.

A Michigan Wolverines coach tends to Jordan Nwogu, who injured his leg during the Division I Men's Baseball Championship held at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha on June 25, 2019, in Omaha, Nebraska. (Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Bakich announced after the game that Nwogu has a quad strain.

"Thank you to everyone for the prayers and good wishes!" Nwogu posted Tuesday night on Twitter. "I'll be fine. One man goes down and it's the next man up. I'm gonna be the best cheerleader I can be for my team tomorrow. Let's bring this thing home. Go blue!"

Nwogu had at least one hit in 10 of Michigan's 11 NCAA Touranment games before Tuesday. He finishes the tournament 13-for-51 with three doubles.

Though he wasn't one of the offensive stars for Michigan in the College World Series, the team wouldn't have made the NCAA Tournament if not for his season-saving hit in the Big Ten Tournament.

After the Wolverines lost the first game of the Big Ten Tournament to Ohio State, they were one out away from getting swept by Illinois and likely missing the Field of 64.

With two outs, two runners on and a one-run deficit, Nwogu delivered a two-run double to give Michigan the win and extend the season. Michigan won its next two games and got into the tournament as one of the last four teams.

The rest is history.

Bakich named Riley Bertram as the likely replacement at designated hitter. He also said Miles Lewis and Dominic Clementi could be options.

In terms of the lineup, Bakich said he might simply move everyone up a spot, which would make Jesse Franklin the leadoff hitter.

