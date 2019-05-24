Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard posts highlight video on new Twitter account

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Juwan Howard has created a new Twitter account and posted a highlight video after being named the head coach of the Michigan basketball team.

Howard's wife shot down claims that another account belonged to Howard, and the University of Michigan announced his official account Friday morning.

Click here to view @JuwanHoward on Twitter.

The first post from Howard came at 10:37 a.m. Friday: a highlight video from his playing career at Michigan.

It also features Howard standing on the court at the Crisler Center in a Michigan zip-up, saying, "This is Michigan basketball."

It ends with a graphic that says, "Welcome home, head coach Juwan Howard."

You can watch the full video below.

It feels great to be coming home!! GO BLUE!! pic.twitter.com/vx14eAoKUY — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) May 24, 2019

