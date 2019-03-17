Michigan basketball's history in Big Ten Tournament championship games

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan's men's basketball team has appeared in the Big Ten Tournament championship game four times since its inception in 1998.

In fact, Michigan played in that inaugural 1998 Big Ten Tournament championship. Robert Traylor helped lead the 4-seeded Wolverines to a 76–67 victory over Purdue. However, that win was later vacated by the school as part of punishment for NCAA rules violations.

Michigan did not return to the tournament championship until 2014 when they lost to in-state rival Michigan State, 69–55.

But Michigan was back in 2017 and 2018 for back-to-back conference tournament championship games. They will be going for the three-peat in 2019, facing Michigan State again.

Michigan basketball conference tournament championship history:

1998 W 76–67 (vacated) vs. Purdue 2014 L 55-69 vs. Michigan State 2017 W 71-56 vs. Wisconsin 2018 W 75-66 vs. Purdue

In 2017, 8-seeded Michigan became the lowest seed in the tournament ever to win the championship. They had to upset No.1 Purdue, No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 2 Wisconsin to do it.

Heading into the 2019 tournament no team ever has won three in a row.

Source: WDIV and ClickOnDetroit news archives.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.