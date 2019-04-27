Michigan CB David Long selected by Los Angeles Rams in third round of NFL draft

A.J. Taylor of Wisconsin can't come up with a catch defended by David Long on Oct. 13, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Los Angeles Rams selected former Michigan cornerback David Long in the third round of the NFL draft.

Long was drafted with the No. 79 overall pick. He was the fourth Michigan player selected, behind linebacker Devin Bush, defensive lineman Rashan Gary and defensive lineman Chase Winovich.

David Long was a four-star cornerback when he committed to Michigan, and he became one of the top defensive players on the team as a sophomore.

In two full years as a starter, Long made 38 tackles and three interceptions while defending 17 passes.

Long's college stats aren't gaudy because quarterbacks simply stopped throwing in his direction.

Long posted the lowest opposing quarterback rating when targeted and allowed the fewest yards per play when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.

He excelled in one-on-one coverage in Don Brown's aggressive scheme, which prepared him to match up with NFL receivers.

Size is the only reason Long wasn't considered one of the top defensive backs in this year's draft. He's listed at 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 196 pounds, but has good speed and athleticism.

If he can overcome the size deficiency, the All-Big Ten defender will be viewed as a steal.

