Michigan DL Chase Winovich selected by New England Patriots in third round of NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The New England Patriots selected former Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich in the third round of the NFL draft.

Winovich was drafted with the No. 77 overall pick. He was the third Michigan player selected, behind linebacker Devin Bush and defensive lineman Rashan Gary.

After committing to Michigan as a linebacker and being moved to tight end, Winovich settled in on the defensive line and became one of Jim Harbaugh's best players.

Winovich played in all 39 games the last three seasons, making 183 tackles, 44.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks.

On the field, Winovich caused chaos in opposing backfields, but off the field, he was a leader and a spokesperson for the Michigan football team.

Winovich famously coined the "Revenge Tour" slogan in 2018, which began with victories over Michigan State, Wisconsin and Penn State but fell short of its goal in Columbus against Ohio State.

While he might not have the talent of Gary and Bush, Winovich has been as productive as any player under Harbaugh. He led the No. 1 defense in tackles for loss and never took plays off.

He was one of the few obvious early-round draft prospects to play in his team's bowl game, making 2.5 tackles for loss and seven total tackles against Florida in the Peach Bowl.

Winovich is forecast to be a disruptive pass rusher and a defensive leader in the NFL.

