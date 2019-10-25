Michigan football cancels future games vs. UCLA, replaces them with Hawaii, East Carolina

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football has canceled two future games against UCLA and added home games against Hawaii and East Carolina in their place.

Michigan announced the changes Friday on its athletics website.

UCLA and Michigan had lined up a home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023. Michigan was scheduled to host UCLA in 2022 and make a return trip to Pasadena in 2023. Michigan informed UCLA it would terminate the agreement on June 13, university officials said.

This decision was made to provide fans with at least seven home games every season, according to the announcement.

Michigan will host Hawaii on Sept. 10, 2022. East Carolina will visit the Big House on Sept. 2, 2023.

The Wolverines still have open dates Sept. 17 and Nov. 5 during the 2022 season. There are open dates on Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 in 2023.

Michigan will complete the 2023 schedule with a home game, as there are currently only six home games scheduled for that season. There are already seven home games scheduled for 2022, so Michigan could schedule a game at home or on the road.

