Michigan football confirms home game against Notre Dame will be at night

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines takes the field to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on September 1, 2018 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football has confirmed its home game next week against Notre Dame will be a night game.

There were rumors that Michigan and Notre Dame would meet at night once again, especially after the first two "Under the Lights" contests in Ann Arbor produced instant classics.

Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.

READ: The 9 ingredients that led to Michigan's 20 ugly minutes in win over Illinois

The first night game in Michigan Stadium history was in 2011, when the Wolverines erased a 24-7 fourth quarter deficit and won on a Denard Robinson touchdown pass to Roy Roundtree with two seconds remaining.

Two years later, Michigan hosted Notre Dame for another night game at the Big House, this time holding off a late Irish comeback attempt to win what was a four-point game with under five minutes to play.

Notre Dame has returned the favor, as all three meetings in South Bend since 2011 have been night games. The Fighting Irish have won all three of those contests, in 2012, 2014 and 2018.

This rivalry has turned into a battle of night games, so it's only fitting that the last scheduled meeting take place under the lights.

Michigan is currently ranked No. 16 in the country but has a road test against No. 7 Penn State this week. Notre Dame is No. 8 in the country and will enjoy a bye week ahead of the matchup.

Last year, Jim Harbaugh's team lost the opener in South Bend, 24-17.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.