Michigan football: Does it matter that starting QB Shea Patterson isn't a team captain?

Shea Patterson calls out to his teammates while playing Maryland on Oct. 6, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Shea Patterson has been mostly quiet throughout the offseason, but the noise surrounding Michigan's starting quarterback continues to amplify.

It began when a phony Twitter account created a fake Patterson tweet, claiming he said he would have won the Heisman Trophy if not for head coach Jim Harbaugh's playcalling.

Against all common sense, many believed the tweet to be real. Patterson even had to make a public statement on Twitter denying the tweet.

Then, media members and fans alike were outraged when Patterson wasn't one of Michigan's representatives at Big Ten Media Day in Chicago. Harbaugh elected to sent a trio of seniors who had been with the program four or five years: Ben Bredeson, Khaleke Hudson and Jordan Glasgow.

On Thursday, Bredeson, Hudson and Carlo Kemp were named the team's captains for 2019.

Help us congratulate our Team Captains for the 2019 season!



▪️ Ben Bredeson

▪️ Khaleke Hudson

▪️ Carlo Kemp#GoBlue 〽️🔵 pic.twitter.com/5PZqLvyeOX — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 19, 2019

With the senior starting quarterback absent from the list, people started to question Patterson's leadership. But is that warranted?

In reality, it seems more like white noise than an actual concern for Michigan. The three players selected to be captains are more than qualified to lead the team, regardless of position.

Kemp has played in all 26 games that last two seasons, including as a full-time starter in 2018. He's a back-to-back Academic All-Big Ten honoree and had a 4.0 GPA in high school. Kemp is smart, he's a veteran and he has become one of the team leaders in the locker room and at the podium.

Bredeson was one of four team captains last season, along with Karan Higdon, Tyree Kinnel and Devin Bush. After a strong season on and off the field, Bredeson decided to return to Michigan for his final season.

Shea Patterson throws a pass against Maryland on Oct. 6, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He's been a starter since he stepped on campus as a true freshman and has played in 38 games. It would have been a shock if Bredeson wasn't one of three captains.

Hudson is a new captain, but he's played in all 39 games since stepping on campus as a true freshman and is a three-year starter at viper, perhaps the most important position in Don Brown's defense.

Hudson was an All-Big Ten third team selection in 2017 and made honorable mention last season.

Michigan's three captains have played a combined 104 games in the Maize and Blue. Patterson has only played in 13.

Kemp, Bredeson and Hudson went through the recruiting full recruiting process with their classmates and have spent three full years with their teammates at practice, workouts and games. It shouldn't be a surprise that they were named captains over someone who got to Ann Arbor a year ago.

According to Michigan's athletics website, Michigan hasn't had a quarterback as captain since Devin Gardner in 2014. Chad Henne, a four-year starter from 2004 to 2007, was never a captain.

Patterson hasn't given fans any reason to question his leadership. On the field, he was solid for Michigan in his first season, taking care of the ball and making big plays through the air and on the ground.

Shea Patterson looks over center against Maryland on Oct. 6, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Off the field, there hasn't been any legitimate controversy involving Patterson, and he's earned praise from teammates throughout the offseason.

Patterson was also named the alternate offensive captain, so it's obvious he still has a strong voice in the locker room.

The Michigan football program has plenty to worry about, like a seven-game losing streak to Ohio State and a 16-year Big Ten title drought. Patterson's leadership doesn't belong on that list.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.