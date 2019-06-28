Michigan football has top 5 recruiting class after landing three straight 4-star players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football now has a top five recruiting class in the country after landing three four-stars in two days, including the No. 1 players from Illinois and Massachusetts.

The Wolverines were outside the top 20 classes in 2020 this weekend before hosting more than a dozen of their top targets.

Four players commited to Michigan on Sunday: Four-star safety Jordan Morant, three-star center Reece Atteberry, three-star defensive end Aaron Lewis and three-star viper William Mohan.

Three-star running back Gaige Garcia joined the class Monday morning, announcing he will play both football and wrestling. It's unclear whether his scholarship will count toward the football team's maximum of 85.

Two more players committed to Michigan on Tuesday: Three-star offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi and three-star athlete Eamonn Dennis.

A.J. Henning, a four-star receiver and the No. 1 player from Illinois, became the highest-ranked player in the class when he announced his commitment Wednesday.

Four-star running back Blake Corum kept the streak alive Thursday, committing to Michigan over Ohio State and others.

Four-star linebacker Kalel Mullings, the No. 1 player in Massachusetts, committed to the Wolverines on Thursday evening.

Henning, Mullings, Morant and Corum join four-star defensive end Braiden McGregor, the No. 2 player in Michigan, as the top five players in the 2020 class.

They're joined by four-stars Andre Seldon, Zak Zinter, Osman Savage and J.D. Johnson.

Nikhai Hill-Green, Cornell Wheeler, Nick Patterson, Micah Mazzccua and Matthew Hibner round out the three-star commits.

In total, Michigan has nine four-star recruits and 11 three-star recruits committed to the 2020 class.

According to the 247 Sports composite rankings, Michigan's class ranks fifth behind Clemson, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. It is the No. 1 class in the Big Ten, although Ohio State is close behind at No. 8 nationally.

Notre Dame, Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Texas A&M round out the top 10 classes.

While Jim Harbaugh has certainly put together another impressive class, Michigan is ranked lower in terms of average recruit ranking. The quantity of players has a lot to do with Michigan's No. 5 ranking.

Here's a look at the top 15 recruiting classes based on average recruit:

Clemson Texas Alabama Georgia LSU Ohio State Oklahoma Notre Dame Texas A&M Auburn Nebraska Florida Stanford Washington Michigan

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.