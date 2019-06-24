Michigan football lands commitments from 4 top targets in one day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football landed as many as eight commitments during its massive recruiting weekend, and four of those players -- the nation's top safety, a top-five center, a four-star defensive lineman and a future viper -- made their announcements official on the same day.

Jim Harbaugh and his staff hosted a long list of top recruits in Ann Arbor this weekend -- Five four-stars and eight three-stars. Sunday was expected to be an action-packed day of news out of Schembechler Hall, and it did not disappoint.

Michigan's director of recruiting, Matty Dudek, who traditionally posts the same GIF on Twitter every time Michigan lands a new commitment, did so eight times, suggesting the Wolverines added eight players to their upcoming classes.

Four of those players took the Twitter to make their commitments official. Here's a look at the four newest members of the 2020 class.

S Jordan Morant

Prospect rankings: No. 1 safety, No. 2 player in New Jersey, No. 47 player overall.

Last year, Michigan landed five-star safety Daxton Hill, the No. 1 safety in the nation. On Sunday, Morant made it two years in a row.

The four-star out of Oradell, New Jersey, had an impressive list of scholarship offers. He chose Michigan over Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Southern Cal, Penn State, Wisconsin and several others.

Morant is a four-star and the No. 160 overall player in the composite rankings, but he's the top safety and a top 50 player according to 247's rankings, which are more recently updated.

Michigan has had one of the best secondary units every year under defensive coordinator Don Brown. With Hill set to take over as a true freshman this season, Morant could be part of an elite safety duo in 2020.

C Reece Atteberry

Prospect rankings: No. 4 center, No. 3 player in Colorado, No. 266 player overall.

Atteberry was the only commitment Michigan received Sunday from a player who wasn't on campus for an official visit.

He's the No. 4 center in the country and a top 300 player, according to 247 Sports.

Michigan beat out an impressive list of suitors for Atteberry, including Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal and Oregon.

Harbaugh has success bringing some of the top players in Colorado to Ann Arbor. Dylan McCaffrey was the No. 2 player in the state in 2017 and Carlo Kemp was No. 1 in 2016. The No. 1 player in Colorado, offensive lineman Andrew Gentry, was among the official visitors in Ann Arbor this weekend.

Atteberry was recruited by Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who took over a struggling group and turned it into one of the top units in the Big Ten last season.

Michigan's starting center, Cesar Ruiz, was the No. 1 center in the 2017 class and will likely end up in the NFL next season or in 2020. Atteberry will be among the candidates to fill his shoes in the middle of the line.

DE Aaron Lewis

Prospect rankings: No. 13 strong-side defensive end, No. 7 player in New Jersey, No. 238 player overall.

Lewis decided to take an official visit to Ann Arbor after committing to West Virginia on April 17. The trip to Ann Arbor came one week after his official visit to West Virginia, so Michigan's staff obviously made a stronger impression.

Lewis is considered a future NFL talent at defensive line, and that's a position the Wolverines need to work on in the 2020 recruiting class. Most of Brown's defensive linemen have ended up in the NFL the last three years, and there's some uncertainty about depth heading into 2019.

In addition to West Virginia, Lewis had offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Texas A&M and many others.

Please respect my decision. I am Happy to say I am now committed to the University of Michigan. #godbless pic.twitter.com/4lwm9jjZQL — aaron.lewis84 (@aaron_lewis71) June 23, 2019

He gave Michigan a third top 300 player on the day.

ATH William Mohan

Prospect rankings: No. 51 athlete, No. 5 player in New York, No. 651 player overall.

While he isn't ranked as highly as the other three players, Mohan was a top target for Michigan because he can fit the viper position.

The viper is the most versatile player on Michigan's defense. Like the current starter, Khaleke Hudson, Mohan will have to be comfortable blitzing and making plays in the backfield while also dropping back in coverage.

Mohan's offer list supports the coaching staff's faith, as he received scholarship offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Miami and Mississippi State.

Mohan plays linebacker in high school. That's probably the closest traditional position to viper, and the defensive coaches clearly think he can be good enough in coverage to be a Hudson-type player.

Michigan's 2020 class

With Morant, Atteberry, Lewis and Mohan in the fold, Michigan's 2020 recruiting class rose to No. 13 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State.

Braiden McGregor, the No. 1 player in Michigan and No. 28 player in the nation, is the top-ranked commit in the class. The Port Huron Northern star chose Michigan over Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and others.

Morant is the No. 2 player in the class. Andre Seldon, Zak Zinter, Osman Savage, JD Johnson, Nikhai Hill-Green, Atteberry and Lewis are all four-star players in the composite or 247 rankings.

Mohan, Cornell Wheeler, Nick Patterson, Micah Mazzccua and Matthew Hibner are three-star commits in the class.

Other weekend visitors

It's unclear who the four silent commitments might have come from this weekend.

A.J. Henning, Kris Jenkins, Blake Corum, Brendan Rice, D.J. Jones, Mitchell Melton, Jay Brunelle, Andrew Raym, Jeffrey Persi and Gentry were the other 10 official visitors in Ann Arbor.

Henning has been one of Michigan's top offensive targets since Josh Gattis took over as offensive coordinator. The four-star wide receiver has offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Georgia, Penn State, Michigan State, LSU and dozens of others.

The Wolverines received three crystal ball predictions Sunday and now have a slight edge over Notre Dame on 247 Sports.

Michigan received a crystal ball prediction Monday morning for Jenkins, a three-star strong-side defensive end from Olney, Maryland.

Corum is expected to become a Michigan commit despite offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Georgia, LSU and others. He is a three-star and the No. 32 running back in the country, according to 247 Sports.

Rice is the son of former NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice. He's considered a three-star receiver and a Michigan lean on 247 Sports.

Jones is a three-star running back who will choose between Michigan and North Carolina, according to 247 Sports.

Melton, a three-star linebacker with offers from Ohio State and Notre Dame, received four crystal ball predictions in Michigan's favor this weekend.

Notre Dame is considered the early favorite for Brunelle, but Michigan and UCLA are also in the mix for the three-star wide receiver, according to 247 Sports.

Oklahoma owns all 12 crystal ball predictions for Raym, the No. 1 guard and top player from Oklahoma in the 2020 class. He's a top 50 player nationally. Michigan and Georgia are listed as secondary contenders.

Gentry is expected to commit to BYU, but Michigan is also among the leaders, according to 247 Sports.

Michigan received Persi's only crystal ball prediction Saturday. The three-star offensive tackle is also expected to consider Oklahoma and UCLA.

Monday morning commitment

Michigan also received a commitment Monday from two-star running back Gaige Garcia, who said he will play football and wrestle at U of M.

Garcia had football scholarship offers from Army and Air Force, along with several Ivy League and non-FBS schools.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.