Michigan football now has top 10 recruiting class after 7 players commit in 2 days

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football's 2020 recruiting class rose from outside the top 20 to inside the top 10 this week after seven players committed to the Wolverines in two days.

Jim Harbaugh and his staff had one of their biggest recruiting weekends of the summer last week, hosting more than a dozen players on official visits. Several others were on campus for unofficial visits, as well.

Fans saw immediate results as four players publicly announced their commitments Sunday: four-stars Jordan Morant, Reece Atteberry and Aaron Lewis and three-star William Moran.

You can read all about those four players and their commitments here.

Michigan's recruiting director, Matty Dudek, hinted on Twitter that as many as nine total players had committed Sunday, though five of them had apparently not gone public.

The commits kept rolling in Monday, though, starting with an under-the-radar player in Gaige Garcia. The California running back committed to Michigan for wrestling and football and will apparently join as a preferred walk-on.

He had football scholarship offers from Air Force, Army and a host of non-FBS schools.

Eamonn Dennis announced his commitment to Michigan at 3:25 p.m. Monday, choosing the Wolverines over Mississippi State, Ole Miss and a handful of Big Ten schools.

The three-star athlete is the No. 5 player in Massachusetts, according to 247 Sports.

Highly-sought offensive tackle Jeffrey Persi committed to Michigan just after midnight, becoming the seventh player to commit since Sunday.

Persi had scholarship offers from Oklahoma, UCLA, Southern Cal, Washington and many others.

With 17 players -- counting Garcia -- committed to the 2020 class, Michigan has nine players rated as four-stars on either the composite or 247 Sports rankings and seven players rated as three-stars on both lists.

Braiden McGregor is the only player ranked higher than Morant, checking in as the No. 1 player in Michigan, the No. 3 strong-side defensive end and the No. 28 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Andre Seldon, Zak Sinter, Osman Savage, JD Johnson and Nikhai Hill-Green are the other four stars, along with Atteberry and Lewis.

Persi, Mohan and Dennis join Cornell Wheeler, Nick Patterson, Micah Mazzccua and Matthew Hibner as three-star prospects in the class.

Garcia has not yet received a star ranking.

The Wolverines have the No. 9 class in the country and the No. 2 class in the Big Ten behind Ohio State.

Here's how the top 10 rankings look, as of June 25:

Clemson Alabama LSU Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Florida Miami Michigan South Carolina

