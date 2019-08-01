Michigan football ranked No. 7 in preseason Coaches Poll

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football will begin the 2019 season as the No. 7 team in the country, according to the preseason Coaches Poll.
Michigan is one of seven Big Ten teams to make the top 25, along with No. 5 Ohio State, No. 14 Penn State, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 19 Iowa, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 25 Northwestern.
Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State make up the top five. LSU is ranked just ahead of Michigan at No. 6.
Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.
With Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State, half of Michigan's 2019 schedule is made up of preseason top 20 teams.
Nebraska received the most votes among unranked teams, while Minnesota got one vote.
Army, Michigan's Week 2 opponent, received the fifth-most votes outside the top 25.
Here is the full top 25:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Florida
9. Notre Dame
10. Texas
11. Texas A&M
12. Washington
13. Oregon
14. Penn State
15. Utah
16. Auburn
T-17. Wisconsin
T-17. Central Florida
19. Iowa
20. Michigan State
21. Washington State
22. Syracuse
23. Stanford
24. Iowa State
25. Northwestern
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.