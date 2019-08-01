Michigan football ranked No. 7 in preseason Coaches Poll

Shea Patterson #2 and head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines celebrate the first quarter touchdown against the Florida Gators during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 29, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football will begin the 2019 season as the No. 7 team in the country, according to the preseason Coaches Poll.

Michigan is one of seven Big Ten teams to make the top 25, along with No. 5 Ohio State, No. 14 Penn State, No. 17 Wisconsin, No. 19 Iowa, No. 20 Michigan State and No. 25 Northwestern.

Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State make up the top five. LSU is ranked just ahead of Michigan at No. 6.

Florida, Notre Dame and Texas round out the top 10.

With Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State, half of Michigan's 2019 schedule is made up of preseason top 20 teams.

Nebraska received the most votes among unranked teams, while Minnesota got one vote.

Army, Michigan's Week 2 opponent, received the fifth-most votes outside the top 25.

Here is the full top 25:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Florida

9. Notre Dame

10. Texas

11. Texas A&M

12. Washington

13. Oregon

14. Penn State

15. Utah

16. Auburn

T-17. Wisconsin

T-17. Central Florida

19. Iowa

20. Michigan State

21. Washington State

22. Syracuse

23. Stanford

24. Iowa State

25. Northwestern

