Michigan football roster: Jersey numbers revealed for 25 scholarship freshmen

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan updated its online football roster Monday, revealing numbers for 25 true freshmen who were members of the 2019 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten.
Here are the jersey numbers for the 25 scholarship players, according to the team's official website:
3. DB Jalen Perry
5. DB D.J. Turner
6. WR Cornelius Johnson
9. LB Joey Velazquez
10. LB Anthony Solomon
12. QB Cade McNamara
13. LB Charles Thomas
15. DL Chris Hinton
15. WR Giles Jackson
19. WR Mike Sainristil
22. WR George Johnson
23. DB Quinten Johnson
24. RB Zach Charbonnet
30. DB Daxton Hill
52. OL Karsen Barnhart
53. OL Trente Jones
55. OL Nolan Rumler
58. OL Zach Carpenter
58. DL Mazi Smith
70. OL Jack Stewart
71. DL David Ojabo
77. OL Trevor Keegan
80. DL Mike Morris
83. TE Erick All
99. DL Gabe Newburg
The only member of the 2019 recruiting class not listed is wide receiver Quintel Kent, who announced over the weekend that he would miss the season due to a medical issue.
Several walk-on freshmen are also listed:
9. QB Andy Maddox
16. QB Ren Hefley
23. RB Jordan Castleberry
28. RB Danny Hughes
32. LB Nolan Knight
33. RB Leon Franklin
36. P Izaak Gerkis
39. LB Lawrence Reeves
40. DB Caden Kolesar
41. RB Abe Jaafar
42. WR Mathew Harrison
43. DB Andrew Russell
49. DB Keshaun Harris
49. LS William Wagner
60. OL Luke Fisher
62. OL Mica Gelb
64. OL Mahdi Hazime
81. TE Will Sessa
89. WR Hunter Neff
92. K/P Karl Kerska
