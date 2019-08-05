Michigan football roster: Jersey numbers revealed for 25 scholarship freshmen

Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines watches his team warm up before a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan updated its online football roster Monday, revealing numbers for 25 true freshmen who were members of the 2019 recruiting class that ranked No. 1 in the Big Ten.

Here are the jersey numbers for the 25 scholarship players, according to the team's official website:

3. DB Jalen Perry

5. DB D.J. Turner

6. WR Cornelius Johnson

9. LB Joey Velazquez

10. LB Anthony Solomon

12. QB Cade McNamara

13. LB Charles Thomas

15. DL Chris Hinton

15. WR Giles Jackson

19. WR Mike Sainristil

22. WR George Johnson

23. DB Quinten Johnson

24. RB Zach Charbonnet

30. DB Daxton Hill

52. OL Karsen Barnhart

53. OL Trente Jones

55. OL Nolan Rumler

58. OL Zach Carpenter

58. DL Mazi Smith

70. OL Jack Stewart

71. DL David Ojabo

77. OL Trevor Keegan

80. DL Mike Morris

83. TE Erick All

99. DL Gabe Newburg

The only member of the 2019 recruiting class not listed is wide receiver Quintel Kent, who announced over the weekend that he would miss the season due to a medical issue.

Several walk-on freshmen are also listed:

9. QB Andy Maddox

16. QB Ren Hefley

23. RB Jordan Castleberry

28. RB Danny Hughes

32. LB Nolan Knight

33. RB Leon Franklin

36. P Izaak Gerkis

39. LB Lawrence Reeves

40. DB Caden Kolesar

41. RB Abe Jaafar

42. WR Mathew Harrison

43. DB Andrew Russell

49. DB Keshaun Harris

49. LS William Wagner

60. OL Luke Fisher

62. OL Mica Gelb

64. OL Mahdi Hazime

81. TE Will Sessa

89. WR Hunter Neff

92. K/P Karl Kerska

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.