Michigan football: Tight end Zach Gentry has nonstop NFL draft routine

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan tight end Zach Gentry is working out relentlessly in preparation for the NFL draft.

He's 6 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 267 pounds, but ahead of next month's draft, Gentry wants to be bigger, stronger and faster. He showed Local 4 the hard work it takes to prepare for the draft.

Gentry was at Orangetheory Fitness in Ann Arbor on Friday to run, row and lift.

"Either here or at Schembechler Hall, making sure I get a good lift or a good cardio in," Gentry said.

He said he has to get in shape for rookie minicamp, so in the past few months, he's worked out two to three hours per day, and it's paid off, as he's gained muscle.

"Grown men who are 300 pounds -- it's definitely challenging, but I've gotten stronger along the way," Gentry said.

Next up was recovery at Reach Bodywork Studio, where Gentry got a massage and stretched.

"Post-workout gets rid of soreness, prepares me for future workouts," Gentry said.

To fuel his body, Gentry stops at Pocai for fresh acai bowls and salad. He said pizza isn't part of a future NFL draftee's diet.

"When I was training for the combine, it was the healthiest I've ever eaten -- no cheat meals, two straight months of lean protein and vegetables," Gentry said.

While at Pocai, he spoke to Local 4 about his time at Michigan.

"I love Ann Arbor, love playing for the Michigan Wolverines," Gentry said. "It's definitely a place that won't be easy to leave."

Local 4's Jamie Edmonds asked Gentry about his decision to leave school as a redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining.

"I think I was ready mentally, physically -- physically capable to make the leap," Gentry said. "I think I'm mature enough."

He said he likens himself to Jimmy Graham, a big tight end already playing in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers.

Gentry said he's gotten a lot of interest from NFL teams.

He signed an autograph at German Honda in Ann Arbor, but the biggest signing is yet to come -- when he puts pen to paper on an NFL contract.

Gentry said he's packing up and leaving Ann Arbor for his hometown of Albuquerque to watch the draft with his family.

The NFL draft begins April 25. Gentry is expected to go in the third through fifth rounds.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.