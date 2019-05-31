Michigan football to open season with home night game against Middle Tennessee

Shea Patterson reacts to a a Karan Higdon touchdown while playing Wisconsin on Oct. 13, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football will open its 2019 season with a home night game against Middle Tennessee, the team announced Thursday.

Network and kickoff times for half of Michigan's regular-season games were announced Thursday. Michigan and MTSU are set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 in Ann Arbor.

The game will be broadcast on Big Ten Network.

Five noon games were also announced, three at home and two on the road.

Michigan will host noon games against Army on Sept. 7, Iowa on Oct. 5 and Ohio State on Nov. 30.

The road games against Wisconsin on Sept. 21 and Maryland on Nov. 2 will also kick off at noon.

Times for the Rutgers, Notre Dame and Michigan State home games, as well as the Illinois, Penn State and Indiana road games, have not been announced.

SIX game times have been announced for the 2019 season.



We will be kicking off the season under the lights at The Big House.



ALL THE DETAILS » https://t.co/7olJdVixKW#GoBlue 〽️🏈 pic.twitter.com/f5tYTdGVXc — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.