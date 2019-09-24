Michigan football tweets 'back to work' video following loss at Wisconsin

Shea Patterson #2 of the Michigan Wolverines looks to pass during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on September 21, 2019 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR - Despite starting the season with two wins, Michigan's loss at Wisconsin was a devastating blow to the team and its fan base.

The Wolverines started their season with promise. With coaching changes and the No. 1 Big Ten recruiting class, they were poised to go far this season.

It doesn't mean they can't still go far, but after two underwhelming wins and whatever that was in Wisconsin, many believers have given up.

Enter Michigan Football's social media strategist.

The team released a video on Twitter today with the caption "We're back to work. #GoBlue," which shows replays of the team's mistakes in Madison and features interviews with senior players Jordan Glasgow, Khaleke Hudson and Michael Onwenu.

In the video, the players reflect on the game and look ahead to the rest of the season as the fate of the team lies in limbo.

"I can only really speak to myself because I've really only evaluated my play from Saturday," said graduate student linebacker Glasgow. "I think I needed to play better. I think that other individuals on the team would say they needed to do the same."

Senior guard Onwenu said it's a place many of the older players have been before and have pulled through.

"I think a senior role is even more important coming from a loss because, as a senior, we've been here before so we know what it takes to bounce back and regroup for the next week," he said.

Hudson, a senior linebacker, said Wisconsin surprised them with a strong offense, something that his team should learn from.

"We've got to come out fast, and we've got to be the ones who are throwing the first punch. I felt this past Saturday they were the ones who threw the first punch. They got up on us fast."

However, he kept a positive outlook.

"It's one of the weeks where you just can't wait to get out there and bounce back," said Hudson. "We're coming off loss and you just want to go out there and get a W on the board again, just be able to practice with your teammates and get everybody in sync together, get the chemistry together ... you want to get better at every aspect of the game."

Hopefully, they'll do exactly that and we'll see a refreshed team on Saturday against Rutgers.

