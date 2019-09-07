Michigan football vs. Army: Time, TV schedule, game preview, score

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Seventh-ranked Michigan looks to extend its non-conference home winning streak to 12 games under Jim Harbaugh when it battles Army on Saturday.

The Wolverines overcame a sluggish start to beat Middle Tennessee State 40-21 in Week 1 and hope to take another step towards their goal of making the College Football Playoff for the first time by passing a potentially tricky test against the Black Knights, who won 11 games last year.

TV: Noon ET, FOX. LINE: Michigan -23

"We have to make all the improvement that we can as Army's a top 25 team and I think there's six more after that," Harbaugh told reporters. "There's a mentality that we got to be at our best and got to play at our best." The Wolverines unveiled their new spread offense to mostly positive reviews as they racked up 453 total yards, but a pair of fumbles and a turnover on downs at the Blue Raiders' 1-yard line kept the scoreline reasonable, and they hope to cut out the mistakes against the highly-disciplined Black Knights. Army followed up on its best season in program history with a gritty 14-7 win over Rice in its season opener. The Black Knights, who have won 10 consecutive games dating to last season, including a 70-14 victory over Houston in the 2018 Armed Forces Bowl, needed a late touchdown to beat the Owls.

ABOUT ARMY (1-0)

Starting quarterback Kelvin Hopkins rushed for 80 yards and a touchdown while completing 3-of-8 passes for 53 yards and a score, including the go-ahead TD pass with 3:58 left in the fourth quarter, in the win against Rice. Sandon McCoy gained a career-high 70 yards on the ground in his first start at fullback and Kell Walker caught a touchdown pass to help the Black Knights post their 13th consecutive home win. "Really proud of these guys and the way they battled," Army coach Jeff Monken told reporters. "It's a positive that our guys had to play hard and have that determination in the fourth quarter to find a way to score a touchdown."

ABOUT MICHIGAN (1-0)

Shea Patterson completed 17-of-29 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns while backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey added 42 yards on the ground to go along with a rushing score in the win against Middle Tennessee State. Tarik Black and Nico Collins each hauled in touchdown passes for the Wolverines while Zach Charbonnet became the first freshman running back to start an opener for Michigan since 2008 - gaining 90 yards on eight carries. Starting left tackle Jon Runyan Jr. is expected to return after missing the opener with a sore back while dynamic wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is likely to sit out once more with a high ankle sprain.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Michigan is 16-2 in the month of September under Harbaugh.

2. The Wolverines have won 25 of their 29 home games since 2014.

3. Army's 10-game winning streak is the second-longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Michigan 38, Army 20

More college football scores

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.