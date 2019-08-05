Michigan freshman Quintel Kent announces he will miss entire 2019 season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football freshman Quintel Kent announced Sunday that he will miss the entire 2019 season due to an "unfortunate medical findings."

"Due to some unfortunate medical findings, I will not have the opportunity to participate in this year's football season," Kent posted at 11:22 p.m. Sunday. "I would like to thank Michigan and especially my family for the endless amounts of support. I will continue to pursue my education at the university. Although I don't fully understand this part of my journey, I trust in God's plan for what the future holds. Go Blue."

Kent is an incoming true freshman who committed to the Wolverines Aug. 4, 2018, exactly one year before his announcement. He signed his letter of intent in December and enrolled at the university in June.

Kent was a three-star recruit. He was ranked the No. 116 wide receiver, No. 45 player from Ohio and No. 958 overall prospect in the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.

He picked Michigan over scholarship offers from Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Kent State and Ball State.

Michigan is stacked at wide receiver in 2019, with Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nico Collins and Tarik Black all back as juniors. True freshmen Mike Sainristil, Cornelius Johnson and Giles Jackson also figure to join sophomore Ronnie Bell as part of the offensive arsenal.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.