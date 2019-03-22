Michigan has Florida next in NCAA Tournament Round of 32

Charles Matthews of the Michigan Wolverines on March 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The 2nd-seeded Michigan Wolverines handled 15th-seeded Montana on Thursday to punch their ticket to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

It's the second-straight year that the Wolverines knocked out Montana in the opening round of the tournament. The Wolverines are rewarded with a meeting against the 10th-seeded Florida Gators.

WHEN: 5:15 p.m. Saturday

5:15 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines

Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines TV: CBS

Michigan is trying to get back to the national title game for a second-straight year. The Wolverines shot a stunning 49 percent to beat Montana. That made up for 12 turnovers.

Meanwhile, Florida topped 7th-seeded Nevada in an upset, 70-61. The Gators (19-15 overall) are a bit of a surprise, but that's what March is all about anyway. Nevada (29-4 overall) were Mountain West champions with a 15-3 conference record, but they were badly outshot by Florida on Thursday, turning over the ball 14 times. Florida dominated with a field goal percentage of 45.3.

Michigan is 2-1 against Florida all time. The schools most recently met in the 2013 tournament regional final (Elite Eight) when Michigan won, 79-59.

The Wolverines rolled past Florida, then Syracuse on their way the the national championship game that year.

