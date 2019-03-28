Michigan hockey's Quinn Hughes will play first NHL game with Canucks

Quinn Hughes arrives for the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft at American Airlines Center on June 22, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Quinn Hughes will play his first game in the NHL with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night, the team announced.

Hughes, 19, was drafted 7th overall by Vancouver in 2018. The defenseman signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team earlier this month.

Hughes played two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, scoring 10 goals and 52 assists for a total 62 points in 69 games. He is expected to make a difference right away for Vancouver, a team that's full of young talent.

The Canucks host the Los Angeles Kings at 10 p.m.

Before his time at Michigan, Hughes played for the U.S. National Development program in Michigan. He is the older brother of Jack Hughes, who is expected to be a top pick in this year's NHL draft.

Jack is playing for the U.S. National Development program right now. It's unclear if he will follow his brother's path and attend the University of Michigan before going pro.

“I’m playing tonight. I’m pretty excited.” - Hughes pic.twitter.com/PioX3obMf0 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 28, 2019

Hughes taking part in an optional #Canucks skate. pic.twitter.com/1RashGP3f9 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 28, 2019

