Michigan QB Shea Patterson reportedly injured on first play vs. Middle Tennessee State

Shea Patterson reacts to a a Karan Higdon touchdown while playing Wisconsin on Oct. 13, 2018, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson was reportedly injured on the first play of the game Saturday against Middle Tennessee State.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller reported Tuesday night that Patterson couldn't use his lower body throughout the game because of the injury.

Patterson ran the ball on Michigan's first play from scrimmage and ultimately fumbled, setting up a Middle Tennessee State touchdown.

Miller reported Patterson is expected to be at "full force" this week and will be ready to go against Army, barring any setbacks.

Sources tell me Michigan's Shea Patterson was hurt on the first play of the game against MTSU and should be ready to go "full force" this week. Couldn't use lower body throughout the game, but should be ready to go barring any setbacks. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 4, 2019

Patterson went on to throw three touchdown passes in the first half of the game. He completed 17 of 29 attempts overall for 203 yards and 7 yards per pass. He didn't throw an interception.

There were some inconsistencies for the senior, though. In addition to losing the fumble, Patterson bobbled multiple snaps and threw behind a couple of receivers. A nagging injury could explain some of those mistakes.

Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson (2) runs past Middle Tennessee linebacker Chris Melton (32) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

When Michigan wanted to go to some designed quarterback runs, backup Dylan McCaffrey entered the game. Jim Harbaugh said that's because he didn't want Patterson to further aggravate the injury.

"(Patterson) was working through a little something," Harbaugh said Monday. "He was being evaluated at halftime. I was keeping a close eye on him. We had some quarterback runs designed in the third quarter that I prefer to see Dylan running because I didn't want to make Shea's issue worse."

Patterson returned to Michigan after a strong showing in 2018. He completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,600 yards, 22 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In the first game under new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, Patterson led Michigan's offense to a 40-point, 453-yard performance.

