Michigan's John Beilein leaving to coach Cleveland Cavaliers

By Ken Haddad

Michigan basketball coach John Beilein. (Harry How/Getty Images)

University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Monday morning, announcing Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also added: "Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now."

The University of Michigan also confirmed the news on Monday morning. Beilein posted a thank you message to fans on Twitter:

Beilein, 66, was hired at Michigan in 2007 and has led the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances, two Big Ten Tournament titles, a multiple Sweet Sixteen appearances.

University of Michigan spokesman Tom Wywrot confirmed Belein is leaving the school.

