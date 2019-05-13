Michigan's John Beilein leaving to coach Cleveland Cavaliers

University of Michigan basketball coach John Beilein is leaving for the NBA.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Monday morning, announcing Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Michigan’s John Beilein has agreed to a five-year deal to become coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 13, 2019

He also added: "Talks escalated over the weekend, with a deal reached on Sunday, league sources tell ESPN. Beilein informed his administration on Monday morning of his decision to make leap to NBA, and is telling his players now."

The University of Michigan also confirmed the news on Monday morning. Beilein posted a thank you message to fans on Twitter:

Thanks to everyone at the Univ of Michigan for their incredible support these last 12 years. Our fans , alums , leaders, players and students are AMAZING It has been a heck of a ride and I hope you enjoyed our teams and staff as much as I did !Go Blue Forever ! #GoBlue — John Beilein (@JohnBeilein) May 13, 2019

Beilein, 66, was hired at Michigan in 2007 and has led the Wolverines to two Final Four appearances, two Big Ten Tournament titles, a multiple Sweet Sixteen appearances.

University of Michigan spokesman Tom Wywrot confirmed Belein is leaving the school.

Thank you, @JohnBeilein, for everything you did for Michigan.



▪️ 278 Wins

▪️ 9 NCAA Tournament Appearances

▪️ 2 Final Four Appearances

▪️ 2 #B1G Regular Season Championships

▪️ 2 #B1G Tournament Titles

▪️ 18 All-Big Ten Selections

▪️ 9 @NBA Draft Picks



Forever, #GoBlue! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/EKo7Cbu1jk — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 13, 2019

