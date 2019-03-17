Michigan State beats Michigan, 65-60, for Big Ten Tournament title

Head coach Tom Izzo of the Michigan State Spartans on March 17, 2019 in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Michigan State Spartans came from behind in the second half Sunday to beat the Michigan Wolverines, 65-60, for the school's sixth Big Ten Tournament title.

Heading into this game:

This was the second meeting between the instate rivals for the Big Ten Tournament championship game. They first met for the conference tournament title in 2014 when Michigan State won, 69-55.

Michigan State won the conference tournament for a fifth time in 2016, but it was Michigan who was going for their third-straight conference tournament title, something no Big Ten team has ever accomplished.

Meanwhile, the Spartans already earned a share of the 2018-19 Big Ten conference regular season championship with Purdue.

Everyone will learn their NCAA Tournament seeds later in the evening.

Michigan basketball conference tournament championship history:

1998 W 76–67 (vacated) vs. Purdue 2014 L 55-69 vs. Michigan State 2017 W 71-56 vs. Wisconsin 2018 W 75-66 vs. Purdue 2019 L 60-65 vs. Michigan State

Michigan State basketball conference tournament championship history:

1999 W 67–50 vs. Illinois 2000 W 76–61 vs. Illinois 2012 W 68–64 vs. Ohio State 2014 W 69–55 vs. Michigan 2015 L 69-80 vs. Wisconsin 2016 W 66–62 vs. Purdue 2019 W 65-60 vs. Michigan

Note: The Big Ten Tournament started in 1998.

