Kenny Goins #25 of the Michigan State Spartans reacts after a first half three point basket while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Arena on February 24, 2019. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Behind 27 points from junior point guard Cassius Winston, Michigan State moved into sole possession of first place in the Big 10 with a 77-70 win at Michigan on Sunday in a highly-anticipated matchup of top-10 teams.

