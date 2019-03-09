Michigan vs. Michigan State basketball: Follow live game score updates here

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The winner of this weekend's Michigan-Michigan State basketball game will earn at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title and be the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament.

GAME TIME: 8 p.m.

8 p.m. TV: ESPN

ESPN WHERE: Breslin Center, East Lansing

If Purdue beats Northwestern on Saturday afternoon (2:30 tipoff), then the Michigan-Michigan State game is for a share of the conference regular season title. If Purdue loses, then the in-state rivals are playing for the outright conference regular season title.

Even if Purdue wins its final game at Northwestern, the winner of the Michigan-MSU game will earn the No. 1 seed at the Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Michigan would hold the tiebreaker against Purdue because of its head-to-head win. Michigan State would hold the tiebreaker because it would have a better record against Michigan than Purdue does -- the second tiebreaker after head-to-head.

If Purdue loses to Northwestern, the loser of Michigan-MSU will earn the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten Tournament. Otherwise, the loser will settle for the No. 3 seed.

Michigan has won the last two Big Ten tournaments in Washington, D.C., and New York. This year, the tournament will return to Chicago.

Follow live game updates here:

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.