Michigan vs. Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament Final: Time, TV, score updates

Wolverines, Spartans meet again in finals

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Cassius Winston tries to split the defense of Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole at the Crisler Center on Feb. 24, 2019, in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Michigan and Michigan State men's basketball teams are meeting for the 2nd time in the Big Ten Tournament championship game. 

The schools first met for the conference tournament title in 2014 when Michigan State won, 69-55. 

  • The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. 
  • TV: CBS
  • Michigan State won the previous two meetings this season between the teams.

Michigan State won the conference tournament for a fifth time in 2016, but it's Michigan who is going for its third-straight conference tournament title. 

Michigan basketball conference tournament championship history: 

1998 W 76–67 (vacated) vs. Purdue
2014 L 55-69 vs. Michigan State
2017 W 71-56 vs. Wisconsin
2018 W 75-66 vs. Purdue

Michigan State basketball conference tournament championship history: 

1999 W 67–50 vs. Illinois
2000 W 76–61 vs. Illinois
2012 W 68–64 vs. Ohio State
2014 W 69–55 vs. Michigan
2015 L 69-80 vs. Wisconsin
2016 W 66–62 vs. Purdue

Follow live score updates below:

 

