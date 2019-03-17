Michigan vs. Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament Final: Time, TV, score updates

Cassius Winston tries to split the defense of Zavier Simpson and Jordan Poole at the Crisler Center on Feb. 24, 2019, in Ann Arbor. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CHICAGO - The Michigan and Michigan State men's basketball teams are meeting for the 2nd time in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.

The schools first met for the conference tournament title in 2014 when Michigan State won, 69-55.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

TV: CBS

Michigan State won the previous two meetings this season between the teams.

Michigan State won the conference tournament for a fifth time in 2016, but it's Michigan who is going for its third-straight conference tournament title.

Michigan basketball conference tournament championship history:

1998 W 76–67 (vacated) vs. Purdue 2014 L 55-69 vs. Michigan State 2017 W 71-56 vs. Wisconsin 2018 W 75-66 vs. Purdue

Michigan State basketball conference tournament championship history:

1999 W 67–50 vs. Illinois 2000 W 76–61 vs. Illinois 2012 W 68–64 vs. Ohio State 2014 W 69–55 vs. Michigan 2015 L 69-80 vs. Wisconsin 2016 W 66–62 vs. Purdue

