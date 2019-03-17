Michigan vs. Michigan State in Big Ten Tournament Final: Time, TV, score updates

CHICAGO - The Michigan and Michigan State men's basketball teams are meeting for the 2nd time in the Big Ten Tournament championship game.
The schools first met for the conference tournament title in 2014 when Michigan State won, 69-55.
- The game starts at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
- TV: CBS
- Michigan State won the previous two meetings this season between the teams.
Michigan State won the conference tournament for a fifth time in 2016, but it's Michigan who is going for its third-straight conference tournament title.
Michigan basketball conference tournament championship history:
|1998
|W 76–67 (vacated)
|vs. Purdue
|2014
|L 55-69
|vs. Michigan State
|2017
|W 71-56
|vs. Wisconsin
|2018
|W 75-66
|vs. Purdue
Michigan State basketball conference tournament championship history:
|1999
|W 67–50
|vs. Illinois
|2000
|W 76–61
|vs. Illinois
|2012
|W 68–64
|vs. Ohio State
|2014
|W 69–55
|vs. Michigan
|2015
|L 69-80
|vs. Wisconsin
|2016
|W 66–62
|vs. Purdue
