Michigan vs. Texas Tech in Sweet 16: Live updates, game preview, TV guide

Jordan Poole celebrates with Zavier Simpson during Michigan's game against Florida in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

No. 2 Michigan will continue its journey through the tournament when it takes on No. 3 Texas Tech in the Sweet 16.

The game is Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9:39 p.m. on CBS.

This matchup will be a defensive battle as both teams sport one of the top shut-down units in the country. Michigan has held its opponents in the first two rounds to an average of 33.9 shooting from the field. Texas Tech has held its opponents to a combined 36.9 percent shooting.

The Wolverines have allowed 58.2 points per game, 39.6 percent shooting, including 29 percent from three point range. The Red Raiders have allowed 59.2 points per game and 36.8 percent, including 30 percent from three-point range.

Jon Teske (73 blocks) protects the rim for the Wolverines, while Zavier Simpson locks offenses down with his on-ball defense. Texas Tech has its own rim protector in Tariq Owens (83 blocks).

Freshman Ignas Brazdeikis leads the offense for the Wolverines with 14.8 points per game while the Red Raiders are led by sophomore Jarett Culver, who is averaging 22.5 points a game in the tournament.

