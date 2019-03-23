Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines dunks the ball against the Florida Gators during the first half in the second round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on March 23, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.…

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines beat No. 10 Florida Gators in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Saturday.

The final score was 64 to 49.

Follow live Michigan vs. Florida score and game updates below:

Michigan beats No. 15 Montana

Charles Matthews had 22 points and 10 rebounds in his best performance since coming back from injury, and No. 2 seed Michigan put away Montana early in a 74-55 victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

Ignas Brazdeikis added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Jon Teske had 11 points and nine boards for the Wolverines, who led by as many as 27 points in the second half.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.