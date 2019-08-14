Michigan's 'The Victors' named best fight song in college football history

The Michigan Wolverines student section and marching band at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - From touching the banner to the winged helmets to playing in front of 100,000 fans every Saturday, the Michigan football program boasts some of the greatest traditions in the sport.

This week, Sports Illustrated recognized another Michigan tradition, naming "The Victors" the best fight song in college football history.

Here's what SI said about the No. 1-ranked fight song:

"The all-time winningest program in college football, Michigan’s 'The Victors' perfectly embodies the maize and blue. Written and composed by then-student Louis Elbel in 1898, a shortened variation of the nation’s best fight song is played every time the Wolverines score or make a major defensive play. 'The Victors' is so bold and commanding that alumnus and past President Gerald R. Ford often requested the Naval band play the song in place of the customary 'Hail to the Chief.' Upon his death, Ford requested it to accompany his funeral procession at the capitol."

You can listen to the full fight song here:

Here are the top 10 fight songs of all time, according to SI:

"The Victors" -- Michigan "Boomer Sooner" -- Oklahoma "Rocky Top" -- Tennessee "Victory March" -- Notre Dame "On Wisconsin" -- Wisconsin "Fight On" -- Southern Cal "Tiger Rag" -- Clemson "Anchors Aweigh" -- Navy "FSU Fight Song" -- Florida State "Bow Down to Washington" - Washington

Michigan opens the 2019 season Aug. 31 against Middle Tennessee State. The Wolverines are ranked No. 7 in the preseason Coaches Poll and were named the favorites to win the Big Ten this season.

