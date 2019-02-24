No. 10 Michigan State vs. No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor: Follow live score updates

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, file photo, Michigan head coach John Beilein, left, shakes hands with Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo before an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich. Izzo and Beilein are friendly rivals, whose…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan and Michigan State will face off for the first time this season in Ann Arbor on Sunday afternoon.

The seventh-ranked Wolverines (24-3, 13-3 Big Ten) will host the first of two scheduled games against the 10th-ranked Spartans (22-5, 13-3) before wrapping up the regular season March 9 at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Here's what you need to know:

What time: 3:45 p.m.

How to watch: CBS, CBS Sports

Follow live Michigan vs. Michigan State score updates:

Friendly rivals: Michigan State's Izzo, Michigan's Beilein

Michigan coach John Beilein, shaking off the effects of anesthesia, looked at his phone for the first time a few days after having double-bypass heart surgery last summer.

As Beilein scrolled through hundreds of texts sent from well-wishers, he noticed Michigan State coach Tom Izzo was among the first to reach out.

“He actually suggested, ‘I’d like to come down and visit,’” Beilein recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “I sort of quelled that right away. No, I’m not going to be doing visits for a long time. I appreciate it.

“But that was how our relationship is — much respect.”

Izzo simply shrugged his shoulders, saying Beilein would’ve done the same thing if the roles were reversed.

“Back when he had his heart issues, the human side of me felt bad for him because I know he’s a good guy who lives his life the right way,” Izzo told the AP. “I couldn’t believe when it happened.”

Beilein and Izzo are friendly rivals whose highly ranked teams will play for the first time this season on Sunday at Crisler Arena with Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament seeding implications.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.