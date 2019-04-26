Pittsburgh Steelers select Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with No. 10 pick in NFL draft

Devin Bush intercepts a pass during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Nov. 18, 2017, in Madison, Wisconsin. (Stacy RevereGetty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Pittsburgh Steelers selected former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush with the No. 10 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Pittsburgh traded with the Denver Broncos to acquire the pick.

Bush was an All-American as a junior at Michigan and won the Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year awards in the Big Ten.

He made 194 career tackles in college and 182 tackles over the final 25 games of his career.

Bush has the speed and intelligence to be an elite linebacker in the NFL. He's a force in the backfield, racking up 19.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks at Michigan, and can make tackles in space.

Devin Bush led Michigan football in tackles against Florida in his first game as a starting linebacker (Tom Pennington/Getty Images).

The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native has great instincts that allowed him to lead the nation's No. 1 defense in tackles each of the last two years.

When he announced he would forego his final season of eligibility at Michigan, Bush was considered one of the top linebacker prospects but a fringe first-round pick. He rose up draft boards during the NFL Combine and impressed teams during the entire predraft process.

Bush is known for his speed and hard hits, but he has room to improve against the pass. He knocked down 15 passes over the last two seasons, but had some struggles in coverage when opposing teams decided to pick on Michigan's linebackers downfield.

As NFL offenses continue to mimic the college game, Bush is the perfect linebacker to build a defense around.

