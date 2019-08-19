Preseason college football AP poll: Michigan No. 7, Michigan State No. 18

Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Mark Dantonio after a 32-23 Michigan win at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The preseason AP poll for college football was released Monday, and both Michigan and Michigan State are ranked in the top 20.

Michigan checks in at No. 7 in the nation, trailing Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU.

Michigan State is ranked No. 18.

The Wolverines and Spartans are among seven Big Ten teams ranked to start the season:

No. 5 Ohio State

No. 7 Michigan

No. 15 Penn State

No. 18 Michigan State

No. 19 Wisconsin

No. 20 Iowa

No. 24 Nebraska

Northwestern and Minnesota also received votes.

Michigan has six games against the preseason top 20 this season -- home games against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 18 Michigan State and No. 20 Iowa and road games against No. 15 Penn State and No. 19 Wisconsin.

Michigan's second opponent, Army, just missed out on the top 25, receiving the 27th-most votes.

Michigan State plays road games against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan and No. 19 Wisconsin while hosting No. 15 Penn State. The Spartans will also play at Northwestern, which received the 30th-most votes.

Here's the full top 25:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Oklahoma Ohio State LSU Michigan Florida Notre Dame Texas Oregon Texas A&M Washington Utah Penn State Auburn Central Florida Michigan State Wisconsin Iowa Iowa State Syracuse Washington State Nebraska Stanford

