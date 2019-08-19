Sports

Preseason college football AP poll: Michigan No. 7, Michigan State No. 18

Michigan, MSU among seven Big Ten teams ranked in top 25

By Derick Hutchinson

Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Mark Dantonio after a 32-23 Michigan win at Spartan Stadium on Oct. 29, 2016, in East Lansing. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The preseason AP poll for college football was released Monday, and both Michigan and Michigan State are ranked in the top 20.

Michigan checks in at No. 7 in the nation, trailing Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, Ohio State and LSU.

Michigan State is ranked No. 18.

The Wolverines and Spartans are among seven Big Ten teams ranked to start the season:

  • No. 5 Ohio State
  • No. 7 Michigan
  • No. 15 Penn State
  • No. 18 Michigan State
  • No. 19 Wisconsin
  • No. 20 Iowa
  • No. 24 Nebraska

Northwestern and Minnesota also received votes.

Michigan has six games against the preseason top 20 this season -- home games against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 9 Notre Dame, No. 18 Michigan State and No. 20 Iowa and road games against No. 15 Penn State and No. 19 Wisconsin.

Michigan's second opponent, Army, just missed out on the top 25, receiving the 27th-most votes.

Michigan State plays road games against No. 5 Ohio State, No. 7 Michigan and No. 19 Wisconsin while hosting No. 15 Penn State. The Spartans will also play at Northwestern, which received the 30th-most votes.

Here's the full top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Ohio State
  6. LSU
  7. Michigan
  8. Florida
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Texas
  11. Oregon
  12. Texas A&M
  13. Washington
  14. Utah
  15. Penn State
  16. Auburn
  17. Central Florida
  18. Michigan State
  19. Wisconsin
  20. Iowa
  21. Iowa State
  22. Syracuse
  23. Washington State
  24. Nebraska
  25. Stanford

