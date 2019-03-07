See Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club's 77th annual ice show Friday, Saturday

ANN ARBOR - The Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club will present its 77th annual Melody on Ice at the Ann Arbor Ice Cube on Friday and Saturday.

This year's theme is "Legends & Icons," showcasing music from some of the biggest American icons, from Elvis to Aretha Franklin and Prince to Michael Jackson.

Ticket holders will enjoy performances from talented local ice dancers, freestyle competitors, and national and international competitive synchronized skating teams.

Guest performer Ryan Bradley, the former U.S. national champion who does back flips, will also be making an appearance.

Courtesy: Ann Arbor Figure Skating Club

Times:

Friday, 7 p.m.

Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets

Adults: $15

Children: (10 & under) $10

Senior (age 65+): $10

Premium: $20 (Lower center section seating)

Patron $30: ($40 at the door; Upper center section seating and a program book)

Tickets can be purchased online at www.annarborfsc.org or at the door.

The 2019 show is directed by Meredith Longoria and Emily Buckeridge.

