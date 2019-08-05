Sorry Messi fans, Leo won't be playing at Michigan Stadium this weekend

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the start of the La Liga match between Athletic Club Bilbao and FC Barcelona at San Mames Stadium on Oct. 28, 2017, in Bilbao, Spain.

ANN ARBOR - Captain and star forward of FC Barcelona Lionel Messi has suffered a calf injury and will not be traveling to the U.S. this week.

The club announced the news Monday morning on its website:

"First team player Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg. Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine. "Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club's tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury."

Messi, coming off his run with the Argentinian national team in the Copa America, had just begun training again after a brief summer break when he suffered the strain.

The player posted on Instagram Monday, writing: "I wanted to start and unfortunately I had a mishap in the first training that will leave me out for a while. I thank all your messages and samples of love, I wanted to be with the team and with the people who follow us in the USA. This time it may not be, but we will see each other again soon. A hug to all."

Despite the news, Saturday's friendly match against SSC Napoli at Michigan Stadium will go on as scheduled and other star members of Barca's first team are expected to play, including Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong and Philippe Coutinho.

