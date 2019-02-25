Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour coming to Ann Arbor area in July

YPSILANTI, Mich. - See the world's top 16 professional wakeboarders compete July 13 in the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour at Ford Lake.

The tour kicks off in May in Texas, runs through August and features three new water sports venues -- including Ypsilanti's Ford Lake Park. The professional wakeboarding competition is the longest-running circuit in the country.



Below is the full PWT 2019 schedule and description of venues:

May 17-18: Katy, Texas

"August Lakes is a beautiful, 100-plus-acre, residential watersports community in Katy, Texas, providing an attractive setting for wakeboarding, surfing, paddle boarding, fishing and tubing. Many spectators will have the chance to watch the PWT from the comfort of their own backyard."

June 22: Mantua, Utah.

"Sitting at an elevation of 5,000-feet-plus, the Mantua Reservoir rests on 500 acres at the edge of the small town of Mantua. The Mantua Reservoir received rave reviews from competitors and fans, alike, in the series debut at the venue in 2017."

July 13: Ypsilanti, Mich.

"Ford Lake was formed in 1932 when Henry Ford completed a dam over the Huron River to supply hydroelectric power to one of his plants. The spacious lake covers 958 acres and is surrounded by the six-park Ford Lake Park System, which will provide fans of the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour plenty of great viewing spots."

August 3: Boise, Idaho

"The 2019 Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour champion will be crowned in the season finale at Broadside Harbor Lakes in Boise. Broadside Harbor Lakes is a picturesque, man-made set of lakes, well-known for having very smooth and calm water conditions."

Sean Silveira wakesurfs during a competition (Credit: Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tournament)

"We had another great season last year, and we look forward to carrying that momentum and excitement into the 2019 edition of the Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour," Rick Tinker, president of Supra Boats, said in a statement. "We have three new venues on the tour this year and we can't wait to bring the excitement of wake sports to these markets. Each stop provides a top-of-the-line venue for the competitors, along with great amenities and sightlines for our loyal fans."

The top eight competitors from the 2018 season automatically pre-qualify for the 2019 tour. Eight spots remain for the best performances at the PWT qualifying event on May 17.

Pre-qualified competitors for 2019:

Cory Teunissen (2018 overall winner)

Supra Team rider Nic Rapa

Harley Clifford

Tony Iaconni

Jake Pelot

Tyler Higham

Cobe France

Mike Dowdy

Along with wakeboarding, the Supra Boats Pro Wakesurf Tour will hold competitions at each venue. Wakesurfing -- surfing a boat's wake solo and without a tow rope -- is one of the most popular up-and-coming sports in North America.

Supra Team riders Parker Payne, Sean Silveira and Jake Caster have already pre-qualified for the 2019 Wakesurf Tour.

This event was made possible by the Ann Arbor Sports Commission.

About the Ann Arbor Sports Commission

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission was formed in 2017 to attract amateur sporting events to the Ann Arbor region for economic impact, positive national exposure, and quality of life enhancement for its residents. The commission acts as a conduit on behalf of the region in the bid efforts for all major and participant-driven sporting events that meet its mission.

