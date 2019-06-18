This hilarious Michigan baseball slide absolutely did not go as planned

Jordan Nwogu sliding into third base during Michigan's College World Series game against Florida State on June 17, 2019. (ESPN)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan baseball team's first two games in the College World Series have been an enormous success, but Jordan Nwogu's slide into third base absolutely was not.

Michigan's leadoff hitter has been excellent this season and added another hit to his CWS resume against Florida State.

The sophomore designated hitter singled with one out in the fifth inning and moved to third base on a Jess Franklin single to right field.

When Nwogu was approaching third base, he decided to attempt a head-first dive and, well, take a look for yourself:

Jordan Nwogu, ladies and gentlemen.



Michigan leads Florida State 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning at the #CWS. Winner is off until Friday. pic.twitter.com/9IHiySEMVG — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 18, 2019

It was certainly not a masterpiece for a Michigan team that's showcased a few excellent slides this NCAA Tournament. Nwogu ended up with a face full of dirt after his arms locked up and sent him flailing forward.

He made it to third sans helmet and eventually scored the final run of the game.

Nwogu can laugh about the slide because he's hitting leadoff for a team that's one win away from the national championship series. Michigan has defeated Texas Tech and Florida State since arriving in Omaha and will get a rematch with one of the two Friday.

