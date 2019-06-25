Tommy Henry's gem pulls Michigan baseball within one win of national championship

University of Michigan starting pitcher Tommy Henry pitches against Florida State in the 2019 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo: Michigan baseball/@umichbaseball)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Michigan baseball team is one win away from a national championship after starter Tommy Henry tossed another gem Monday against No. 2 Vanderbilt.

Coming off a complete game shutout with 10 strikeouts against Florida State in his first College World Series start, Henry faced an even taller task in the first game of the national championship series.

Henry went 8.1 innings against a Vanderbilt offense stacked with current and future MLB draft picks, allowing just three earned runs on seven hits and one walk. He struck out eight Commodores.

Jeff Criswell, as he has throughout the CWS, slammed the door on Vanderbilt, getting the final two outs on just nine pitches.

He'll likely start Tuesday against Vanderbilt phenom Kumar Rocker with a chance to polish off Michigan's magical NCAA Tournament run with a championship.

Michigan got contributions up and down the lineup, as has been the case since the tournament began. Jimmy Kerr, who hit two home runs in the last game against Texas Tech, hit another bomb Monday, and it ultimately turned out to be the game-winner.

Joe Donovan also hit a home run for Michigan.

Jack Blomgren had three hits for the Wolverines. Jordan Brewer and Blake Nelson each chipped in with two.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft, J.J. Bleday, hit a home run for Vanderbilt, but the Commodores couldn't get much going against Henry.

The two teams will meet again at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday on ESPN.

