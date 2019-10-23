'Total crap': Michigan football's Jim Harbaugh shoots down NFL rumors (again)

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines discusses a previous play with a line judge during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions on October 19, 2019 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pennsylvania. Penn State…

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh shot down the latest round of unfounded rumors that he is planning to leave for the NFL, calling them "total crap" in a letter to recruits, according to 247 Sports.

This time, it was FootballScoop.com that decided to toss out the popular Harbaugh-to-the-NFL speculation, citing "sources" who spoke to Harbaugh's "representatives."

Here's what the letter said, according to 247's Sam Webb:

Jim Harbaugh refutes rumors of interest in the NFL: "I don't even have an agent or representative." pic.twitter.com/SyHDn3rsO2 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) October 23, 2019

Harbaugh has to address these rumors seemingly every season and offseason he spends at his alma mater. He was extremely successful with the San Francisco 49ers before arriving at Michigan, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance.

Despite previous assurances that he's not going anywhere, Harbaugh will likely have to continue shooting down these rumors for as long as he coaches the Wolverines.

