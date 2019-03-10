Vancouver Canucks sign University of Michigan defenseman Quinn Hughes

Quinn Hughes #7 of United States skates against Slovakia during the IIHF World Junior Championships at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre on December 26, 2018. (Photo by Kevin Light/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The Vancouver Canucks signed defenseman Quinn Hughes to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Sunday.

Hughes was selected seventh overall in the 2018 NHL entry draft.

Hughes played hockey at the University of Michigan while enrolled in the college's School of Kinesiology, majoring in sports management. He's also played two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program.

