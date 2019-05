ANN ARBOR, Mich. - The University of Michigan will formally introduce former Fab Five member Juwan Howard as the school's newest men's basketball coach on Thursday.

The news conference is scheduled for 11:50 a.m.

Athletic Director Warde Manuel will offer remarks ahead of a jersey presentation at Crisler Center.

