Will FC Barcelona play at Michigan Stadium this summer? Report says yes

ANN ARBOR - Barça fans, take note.

The soccer club featuring larger-than-life forward Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique is headed to Michigan Stadium later this summer.

According to Spanish publication Sport, FC Barcelona will play Italian team Napoli in a friendly La Liga-Serie A match at The Big House on Saturday, Aug. 10.

For the past few years, Relevent Sports -- owned by University of Michigan alum and donor Stephen Ross -- has brought International Champions Cup exhibition matches to the stadium. Last year, Liverpool faced off with Manchester United, and possibly for the first time ever, fans at the Wolverines' stadium exclusively wore red shirts in support of their favorite British clubs.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 4-1 in front of 101,254 fans. Defeated Manchester coach Jose Maurinho said post match that his top players skipped the U.S. friendly because they deserved a vacation.

Disappointed with how his younger players performed, he said at the press conference: "The atmosphere in the stadium was good but if I was them I wouldn't come. I wouldn't spend my money to see these teams."

.@ManUtd manager Jose Mourinho says American fans didn’t see “quality football” today after his team lost to @LFC at @IntChampionsCup at Michigan Stadium. Several of Manchester’s star players skipped the ICC tournament. pic.twitter.com/fMYqV967Nu — All About Ann Arbor (@allabouta2) July 28, 2018

Relevent Sports is applying for a liquor license for the event, which is on the agenda for Thursday's U-M Board of Regents meeting.

