St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor named a 2019 Top 100 Hospital

ANN ARBOR - St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor has been named one of the country's 100 Top Hospitals by IBM Watson Health.

The annual study uses data from publicly available operational, clinical and patient satisfaction metrics.

"This recognition further cements St. Joe's reputation as one of the best and most reliable hospitals in the country," Bill Manns, president of St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Livingston hospitals said in a statement. "Our staff prides itself in delivering safe, high-quality care and works hard every day to perform at the highest level possible for our patients."

The Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals study analyzes 10 clinical and operational areas using independent and objective research, including:

Risk-adjusted complications index

Risk-adjusted inpatient mortality index

Mean 30-day risk-adjusted mortality rate

Mean healthcare-associated infection index

Mean 30-day risk-adjusted readmission rate

Mean emergency department throughput

Severity-adjusted length of stay

Adjusted operating profit margin

Case mix- and wage-adjusted inpatient expense per discharge

HCAHPS scores (rating given by patients of overall hospital performance)

IBM Watson Health has been conducting the study annually since 1993. This is the 10th time St. Joe's Ann Arbor has been recognized as a Top 100 Hospital.

Based on this year's findings, IBM Watson Health estimates that if all Medicare inpatients were to be treated with the same level of care as those top facilities:

More than 103,000 further lives could be saved.

Hospitals could save more than $8.2 billion in inpatient costs.

More than 38,000 additional patients would experience no complications.

Readmission of discharged patients within 30 days would decrease by 155,000.

"At a time when research shows that the U.S. spends nearly twice as much on health care as other high-income countries, yet still has poorer population health outcomes, the 100 Top Hospitals are bucking the trend by delivering consistently better care at a lower cost," Ekta Punwani, 100 Top Hospitals program leader at IBM Watson Health said in a statement.

"The hospitals on this list represent the current vanguard in value-based care and we applaud their commitment to quality."

For more information, visit www.100tophospitals.com.

About IBM Watson Health

Watson Health is a business unit of IBM that is dedicated to the development and implementation of cognitive and data-driven technologies to advance health. Watson Health technologies are tackling a wide range of the world’s biggest health care challenges, including cancer, diabetes, drug discovery and more.

About Saint Joseph Mercy Health System

Saint Joseph Mercy Health System (SJMHS) is a health care organization serving seven counties in southeast Michigan including Livingston, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Jackson, and Lenawee. It includes 537-bed St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, 443-bed St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Pontiac, 304-bed St. Mary Mercy Livonia, 136-bed St. Joseph Mercy Livingston in Howell, and 133-bed St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea.

Combined, the five hospitals are licensed for 1,553 beds, have five outpatient health centers, six urgent care facilities, more than 25 specialty centers; employ more than 13,400 individuals and have a medical staff of nearly 2,700 physicians. SJMHS has annual operating revenues of about $1.9 billion and returns about $120 million to its communities annually through charity care and community benefit programs.

